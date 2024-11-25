Puzhehei village in Yunnan: a winter's dream

By Yun Guan, Zhao Huan and Xin Nian (People's Daily App) 14:36, November 25, 2024

Puzhehei village in Southwest China's Yunnan Province unfolds like a serene ink painting in winter. Peaks rise through the mist while the soft morning fog drapes the hills in a dreamlike embrace. Villages peek through a sea of clouds, their outlines blending with smoke and haze, creating a tranquil world where time slows and beauty lingers at every glance.

(Translated by Di Chenjing)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)