Home>>
Puzhehei village in Yunnan: a winter's dream
By Yun Guan, Zhao Huan and Xin Nian (People's Daily App) 14:36, November 25, 2024
Puzhehei village in Southwest China's Yunnan Province unfolds like a serene ink painting in winter. Peaks rise through the mist while the soft morning fog drapes the hills in a dreamlike embrace. Villages peek through a sea of clouds, their outlines blending with smoke and haze, creating a tranquil world where time slows and beauty lingers at every glance.
(Translated by Di Chenjing)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.