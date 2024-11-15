Home>>
Trending in China | The soul-purifying music of the Guqin
(People's Daily App) 14:48, November 15, 2024
The Guqin, a traditional Chinese plucked string instrument with 3,000 years of history, is considered one of China's most revered musical instruments. It tops the list of the four classical arts - alongside calligraphy, painting, and Go, an ancient form of chess known as Weiqi in China - that Chinese scholars once aspired to master. Watch to enjoy the soul-soothing melodies of the Guqin.
