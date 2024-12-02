High-altitude lake draws visitors to SW China's Xizang

People's Daily Online) 15:41, December 02, 2024

A snow-rimmed Phuma Yumtso Lake glimmers in Xizang's winter landscape. (People's Daily/Xu Yuyao)

Phuma Yumtso Lake, situated along China National Highway G219 in Shannan city of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, has become a major tourist attraction during autumn and winter. Local authorities in Langkazi county are developing cultural and tourism projects around the lake, enhancing infrastructure to accommodate growing visitor numbers.

In recent years, Xizang has intensified efforts to develop tourism resources along national highways, particularly G219, aiming to create scenic attractions that attract more visitors to the region.

Intern Han Yifan contributed to this story.

