High-altitude lake draws visitors to SW China's Xizang
A snow-rimmed Phuma Yumtso Lake glimmers in Xizang's winter landscape. (People's Daily/Xu Yuyao)
Phuma Yumtso Lake, situated along China National Highway G219 in Shannan city of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, has become a major tourist attraction during autumn and winter. Local authorities in Langkazi county are developing cultural and tourism projects around the lake, enhancing infrastructure to accommodate growing visitor numbers.
In recent years, Xizang has intensified efforts to develop tourism resources along national highways, particularly G219, aiming to create scenic attractions that attract more visitors to the region.
A snow-rimmed Phuma Yumtso Lake glimmers in Xizang's winter landscape. (People's Daily/Xu Yuyao)
A snow-rimmed Phuma Yumtso Lake glimmers in Xizang's winter landscape. (People's Daily/Xu Yuyao)
Intern Han Yifan contributed to this story.
Photos
Related Stories
- Zabuye Salt Lake in SW China's Xizang offers breathtaking scenery, green solution to lithium carbonate production
- Riwoche national nature reserve a paradise for Xizang red deer
- Aerial view of Sichuan-Xizang highway in Baxoi County, Xizang
- Border city in China's Xizang sends first exports
- Scenery of Laigu glacier in Baxoi County, China's Xizang
- Scenery of Yamzbog Yumco Lake in China's Xizang
- Sea of clouds seen in Medog County, SW China's Xizang
- Scenery of Potala Palace after snow
- Xizang keeps enhancing efforts in ecological conservation, restoration
- Long stretches of Lhasa River branches in Xizang
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.