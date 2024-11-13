Sea of clouds seen in Medog County, SW China's Xizang

Xinhua) 13:30, November 13, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 11, 2024 shows the sea of clouds in Medog County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Medog sits at an average altitude of 1,200 meters, with a humid climate and abundant rainfall. It is located in a deep valley in the Himalayas, besieged by high hills and primitive forests. (Xinhua/Kelsang Namgyai)

