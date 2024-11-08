We Are China

Scenery of Potala Palace after snow

Ecns.cn) 16:11, November 08, 2024

Photo shows the scenery of Potala Palace after snow in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Nov. 6, 2024. (Photo/China News Service)

Built by Tibetan King Songtsa Gambo in the seventh century and expanded in the 17th century, the palace was included on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1994.

Photo shows the scenery of Potala Palace after snow in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Nov. 6, 2024. (Photo/China News Service)

Photo shows the scenery of Potala Palace after snow in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Nov. 6, 2024. (Photo/China News Service)

Photo shows the scenery of Potala Palace after snow in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Nov. 6, 2024. (Photo/China News Service)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)