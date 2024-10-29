Potala Palace undergoes annual whitewash
A worker paints the wall of the Potala Palace during an annual renovation of the ancient architectural complex in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Oct. 28, 2024. (Photo/China News Service)
The annual renovation of Potala Palace began recently in Lhasa.
Workers carry paint at the Potala Palace during an annual renovation of the ancient architectural complex in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Oct. 28, 2024. (Photo/China News Service)
