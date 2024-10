We Are China

Scenery of snow-covered Tanggula mountains in Xizang

Ecns.cn) 13:29, October 28, 2024

Aerial view of the snow-covered Tanggula mountains in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Oct. 26, 2024. (Photo/China News Service)

The Tanggula Mountains are 1,400 kilometers long, and 80 kilometers wide on average, with an average elevation of 5,000 to 6,000 meters. The highest peak stands at 7,111 meters above sea level.

Aerial view of the snow-covered Tanggula mountains in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Oct. 26, 2024. (Photo/China News Service)

Aerial view of the snow-covered Tanggula mountains in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Oct. 26, 2024. (Photo/China News Service)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)