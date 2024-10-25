Breathtaking scenery of Cona Lake in Xizang
Breathtaking scenery of Cona Lake, the source lake of the Nujiang River, in Amdo County of Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Oct. 24, 2024. (Photo/China News Service)
Breathtaking scenery of Cona Lake, the source lake of the Nujiang River, in Amdo County of Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Oct. 24, 2024. (Photo/China News Service)
Breathtaking scenery of Cona Lake, the source lake of the Nujiang River, in Amdo County of Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Oct. 24, 2024. (Photo/China News Service)
Breathtaking scenery of Cona Lake, the source lake of the Nujiang River, in Amdo County of Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Oct. 24, 2024. (Photo/China News Service)
Breathtaking scenery of Cona Lake, the source lake of the Nujiang River, in Amdo County of Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Oct. 24, 2024. (Photo/China News Service)
Photos
Related Stories
- Foreign teachers and students discover the real Xizang
- Global experts hail China's commitment to preserving Tibetan medicine
- China's Xizang spends heavily on cultural tourism development
- Global experts hail China's commitment to preserving Tibetan medicine
- First Int'l Academic Conference of "Four Treatises of Tibetan Medicine" kicks off in Lhasa
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.