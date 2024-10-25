We Are China

Breathtaking scenery of Cona Lake in Xizang

Ecns.cn) 15:14, October 25, 2024

Breathtaking scenery of Cona Lake, the source lake of the Nujiang River, in Amdo County of Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Oct. 24, 2024. (Photo/China News Service)

