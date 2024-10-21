First Int'l Academic Conference of "Four Treatises of Tibetan Medicine" kicks off in Lhasa

Xinhua) 09:42, October 21, 2024

Guests attending the first International Academic Conference of the "Four Treatises of Tibetan Medicine" visit an exhibition featuring the "Four Treatises of Tibetan Medicine" in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Oct. 18, 2024. The first International Academic Conference of the "Four Treatises of Tibetan Medicine" kicked off here on Friday, with over 200 guests from both home and overseas attending. Written between the eighth and 12th centuries, the "Four Treatises of Tibetan Medicine" is the most influential foundational work in Tibetan medicine. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)

