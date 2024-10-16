Yumai Township in China's Xizang turns a new page

Xinhua) 09:47, October 16, 2024

This combo photo shows a view of Yumai Township in Shannan City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region on Oct. 26, 2003 (above, photo by Xinhua photographer Sonam Norbu), and the view here on Oct. 14, 2024 (photo by Xinhua photographer Ding Ting). (Xinhua)

Located at the southern foot of the Himalayas, Yumai Township once had a population of three. Today, the once three-person township is home to over 200 people and oversees two villages.

Since 2018, Yumai Township has embarked on the construction of a prosperous border village with steel-framed houses, drainage, schools, and central parks popping up one after another. In 2019, a state investment of over 500 million yuan (about 70.28 million U.S. dollars) completed the reconstruction of the 50-kilometer paved road connecting Yumai to a neighboring township, which ended its pain of being snowbound every year. Additionally, the State Grid extended a 10-kilovolt power transmission line to Yumai, providing stable and secure electricity.

In 2023, the per capita annual income in Yumai reached over 40,000 yuan (about 5,622.08 U.S. dollars) with a per capita residential area of 40 square meters.

This photo taken on Oct. 15, 2024 shows a view of Yumai Township in Shannan City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

A drone photo taken on Oct. 14, 2024 shows a view of Yumai Township in Shannan City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 14, 2024 shows a view of Yumai Township in Shannan City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 14, 2024 shows a view of Yumai Township in Shannan City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

This combo photo shows Cedain Zhaxi, a shop owner, organizing products in Yumai Township of Shannan City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region on Sept. 9, 2009 (above, photo by Xinhua photographer Purbu Zhaxi), and Baima Wangdui, a worker, organizing products at a shop in Yumai Township of Shannan City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region on Oct. 15, 2024 (photo by Xinhua photographer Ding Ting). (Xinhua)

This combo photo shows a view of Yumai Township in Shannan City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region in September 1997 (above, photo by Xinhua photographer Sonam Norbu), and the view here on Oct. 14, 2024 (photo by Xinhua photographer Ding Ting). (Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 14, 2024 shows roads near Yumai Township in Shannan City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

A drone photo taken on Oct. 14, 2024 shows a view of Yumai Township in Shannan City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

This photo taken on Oct. 15, 2024 shows a view of Yumai Township in Shannan City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

This combo photo shows Zhaxi Norpu (L), a health worker, checking the blood pressure for a resident in Yumai Township of Shannan City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region on Sept. 9, 2009 (above, photo by Xinhua photographer Purbu Zhaxi), and Zhaxi Norpu (R) talking with a doctor in Yumai Township of Shannan City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region on Oct. 15, 2024 (photo by Xinhua photographer Ding Ting). (Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)