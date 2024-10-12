Helicopters conduct tactical flight training

China Military Online) 09:33, October 12, 2024

Helicopters attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA Xizang Military Command lift off in formation during a flight training exercise on August 14, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Hu Qiwu)

