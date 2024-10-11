Home>>
PLA Navy fleet conducts realistic training in East China Sea
(Xinhua) 16:54, October 11, 2024
BEIJING, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- A naval fleet comprising multiple vessels from a frigate flotilla of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Eastern Theater Command recently conducted a series of comprehensive and realistic training exercises in a specific area in the East China Sea, the command said on Friday.
The drills aimed to assess the fleet's collaborative combat capabilities, according to a statement issued online by the command.
The maritime training involved over 10 realistic combat training subjects, including joint anti-submarine operations, joint search and rescue, and damage control.
The exercises effectively tested and enhanced the fleet's readiness for actual combat scenarios, according to the statement.
