Type 056A corvettes steam in formation

China Military Online) 13:57, October 11, 2024

Naval vessels attached to a frigate flotilla of the navy under the Chinese PLA Northern Theater Command steam in formation during a maritime training exercise in mid-August, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Guangjie)

A torpedo is fired from a torpedo tube onboard the Type 056A corvette Qinhuangdao (Hull 656) during a maritime training exercise conducted by a frigate flotilla of the navy under the Chinese PLA Northern Theater Command in mid-August, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Guangjie)

Type 056A corvette Huangshi (Hull 655) attached to a frigate flotilla of the navy under the Chinese PLA Northern Theater Command fires a jamming shell during a maritime training exercise in mid-August, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Guangjie)

