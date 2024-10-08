Home>>
Armored vehicles rumble on muddy road
(China Military Online) 10:43, October 08, 2024
Armored vehicles attached to a brigade of the army under the Chinese PLA Eastern Theater Command rumble on muddy road during a maneuver training exercise in late August, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Dewen)
Armored vehicles attached to a brigade of the army under the Chinese PLA Eastern Theater Command rumble on muddy road during a maneuver training exercise in late August, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Dewen)
Armored vehicles attached to a brigade of the army under the Chinese PLA Eastern Theater Command rumble on muddy road during a maneuver training exercise in late August, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Dewen)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese PLA Navy to host open-ship events celebrating 75th anniversary of PRC
- Chinese military conducts routine maritime, airspace training near Huangyan Dao
- Armored vehicles open fire in the field
- Chinese, Russian coast guards jointly inspect North Pacific high sea vessels
- Amphibious dock landing ship sails at sea
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.