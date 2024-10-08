Armored vehicles rumble on muddy road

China Military Online) 10:43, October 08, 2024

Armored vehicles attached to a brigade of the army under the Chinese PLA Eastern Theater Command rumble on muddy road during a maneuver training exercise in late August, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Dewen)

