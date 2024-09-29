Chinese, Russian coast guards jointly inspect North Pacific high sea vessels

Xinhua)

BEIJING, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese and Russian coast guard vessels have conducted joint drills and patrols in the high seas of the North Pacific Ocean, the China Coast Guard (CCG) announced on Sunday.

The coast guards carried out law enforcement inspections on fishing vessels operating in the region, in accordance with the United Nations General Assembly Resolution 46/215 and the Convention on the Conservation and Management of High Seas Fisheries Resources in the North Pacific Ocean.

The operation aimed to maintain order in high-seas fisheries. During the mission, the vessels also conducted joint exercises in search and rescue, damage control and locating illegal vessels, demonstrating the strong collaborative capabilities of the two coast guards.

