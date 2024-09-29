Chinese military conducts routine maritime, airspace training near Huangyan Dao

Xinhua) 13:37, September 29, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Southern Theater Command on Saturday organized its navy and air forces to conduct routine training which includes reconnaissance and early warning, and maritime and airspace patrol near Huangyan Dao.

In a statement, the PLA Southern Theater Command said that certain countries from outside the region are stirring up trouble in the South China Sea, creating instability.

China has indisputable sovereignty over Huangyan Dao and its surrounding waters, the PLA Southern Theater Command said, adding that its troops will remain on high alert, resolutely defend national sovereignty and maritime rights, and safeguard peace and stability in the South China Sea.

