Chinese, Nepali militaries conduct joint army training in SW China's Chongqing

Xinhua) 10:02, September 27, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese defense spokesperson on Thursday elaborated on the subjects and activities of an ongoing army training jointly conducted by Chinese and Nepali militaries in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality.

During a media inquiry, Zhang Xiaogang, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, said this year's joint training focuses on counter-terrorism missions in urban blocks and covers subjects such as multi-dimensional searching, targeted blocking, stealth approaching and armed rescuing.

Sports competitions, cultural performances and cultural exchange activities have also been organized for the joint training, which is the fourth iteration of its kind, Zhang noted.

China will work with Nepal to deepen military mutual trust and exchanges, strengthen practical cooperation, and build a closer China-Nepal community of shared future in the new era, Zhang said.

