PLA Navy vessel to participate in navy festival in South Africa

Xinhua) 17:00, September 26, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy will dispatch the frigate Xuchang for a navy festival in Cape Town, South Africa, in early October, a Chinese defense spokesperson said Thursday.

Zhang Xiaogang, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, said at a regular press conference that the frigate will participate in multiple activities such as fleet review and navy ship opening day, and hold joint maritime exercises with the South African navy.

