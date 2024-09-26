International naval cadets leadership camp held in China

Xinhua) 10:41, September 26, 2024

JINAN, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- More than 60 cadets from over 20 countries are attending a leadership camp launched on Wednesday in Yantai, a coastal city in east China's Shandong Province.

The camp aims to create a platform for naval cadets to conduct exchanges, learn from each other and foster friendships.

The cadets come from countries including Cuba, Nigeria, Indonesia, Venezuela, Myanmar, Vietnam and Singapore. Over six days, they will engage in interactive study and training, and an immersive cultural experience.

The camp is organized by the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy and hosted by the Naval Aviation University.

