Anti-submarine patrol aircraft take off for training
(China Military Online) 08:10, September 24, 2024
An anti-submarine patrol aircraft attached to an aviation unit with the Chinese PLA Navy takes off for a flight training exercise on August 15, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yang Lijian)
Anti-submarine patrol aircraft attached to an aviation unit with the Chinese PLA Navy take off in succession during a flight training exercise on August 15, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yang Lijian)
