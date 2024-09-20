Home>>
PLA to resolutely defeat any "Taiwan independence" attempt: defense spokesperson
(Xinhua) 16:58, September 20, 2024
BEIJING, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- The People's Liberation Army (PLA) will take decisive measures to resolutely defeat any separatist attempt for "Taiwan independence," said a Chinese defense spokesperson on Friday.
In response to a query concerning recent U.S. plans to sell arms to Taiwan, Zhang Xiaogang, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, said the PLA would continue to step up military training and improve combat preparedness.
"We urge the U.S. side to earnestly honor its commitment of not supporting 'Taiwan independence,' and stop arming Taiwan in any form," Zhang added.
