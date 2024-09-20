Training of Chinese aircraft carrier complies with international law: defense spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:20, September 20, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 19 (Xinhua) -- The recent training of the Chinese navy's Liaoning aircraft carrier formation in areas such as the Western Pacific Ocean complies with relevant international law and common practice, and there is no need to overinterpret this exercise, said a Chinese defense spokesperson on Thursday.

Zhang Xiaogang, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks responding to a media inquiry regarding Japan's comments on the training activity of the Liaoning aircraft carrier.

It is a routine training exercise as part of the annual plan, aiming to enhance the navy's combat capabilities, said Zhang.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)