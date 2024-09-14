Home>>
Vessels conduct alongside and astern replenishment-at-sea
(China Military Online) 09:24, September 14, 2024
Vessels attached to a unit of the navy under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command perform alongside replenishment-at-sea under complex environmental conditions on July 12, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Peng Jun)
A ship-borne helicopter attached to a unit of the navy under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command conducts takeoff and landing training under complex environmental conditions on July 12, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Peng Jun)
Vessels attached toa unit of the navy under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command conduct alongside and astern replenishment-at-sea under complex environmental conditions on July 16, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Peng Jun)
