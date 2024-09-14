China's Global Security Initiative widely echoed in top security forum

Xinhua) 08:05, September 14, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- The Global Security Initiative (GSI) that China proposed to pursue common peace was widely echoed and endorsed by strategists and scholars worldwide at the 11th Beijing Xiangshan Forum, which opened on Friday.

With the theme of "Promoting Peace for a Shared Future," this year's forum paid great attention to the GSI with a dedicated session to discuss it, and in the meantime, many attendees discussed it on various occasions.

The Global Security Initiative encompasses comprehensive security, collaborating and common security and sustainable security, and at the same time respecting the UN system, said Jayanath Siri Kumara Colombage, former commander of the Sri Lankan Navy, at a high-end interview session at the forum.

"Therefore, I look at the Global Security Initiative launched by China, and it is a very positive way of bringing peace to the world," added Colombage.

China proposed the GSI in April 2022, giving clear answers to questions of the times, such as what security concept the world needs and how countries can achieve common security. The initiative vividly illustrates China's vision of building a community with a shared future for humanity.

In the GSI concept paper published in 2023, China expounds the initiative's core ideas and principles, reaffirming its commitments to abiding by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, taking the legitimate security concerns of all countries seriously, and peacefully resolving differences and disputes between countries through dialogue and consultation, among other pledges.

Wang Fan, president of China Foreign Affairs University, introduced the background of the GSI at the forum, saying that in a transitional period of the international system after the Cold War era, many crises in the world are not managed or paid attention to by any country, which leads to the continuous emergence of security crises.

"The emergence of these problems makes us realize a very profound reality of the international community. The international community as a whole is peaceful, but we do not feel safe. Peace does not equal security, so we face a series of security challenges. So, what should we do in the face of such complex challenges? What role should the major powers play?" said Wang, adding that that's why China proposed the GSI.

"I see it as a really constructive initiative," Intizar Khadim, former director general of peace at the office of the National Security Council of Afghanistan, adding that throughout history, China has consistently played a constructive role, favoring non-intervention. He saw China's peacekeeping missions in many regions, including Afghanistan, as highly effective and constructive.

"The GSI is not a new concept in its name. Its goal is to secure and consolidate global security for all nations. However, I believe China's approach will be different from others," said Khadim.

"The GSI will be significant for boosting global security," said Selcuk Colakoglu, director of the Turkish Center for Asia-Pacific Studies, who told Xinhua that China's GSI came in time.

With the declaration of the GSI, China has been playing a mediator or facilitating role for different issues and conflicts, said Colakoglu, adding that China has both the capability and credit to deliver security around the world.

Dmitry Stefanovich, research fellow of the Center for International Security at Primakov National Research Institute of World Economy and International Relations, Russian Academy of Sciences, told Xinhua that the GSI is important and a great effort trying to fix all the things that went wrong in terms of international security.

"The GSI is a comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security concept. This initiative has gained recognition, understanding and support from many countries around the world, including international organizations such as the United Nations," said He Lei, former vice president of the PLA Academy of Military Sciences, told Xinhua.

He added that the first step to implementing the GSI is to make people understand it and then use this theory and concept to guide countries worldwide to walk the path of comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security together.

