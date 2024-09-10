Home>>
Warship steams during maritime training
(China Military Online) 10:50, September 10, 2024
Missile frigate Chenzhou (Hull 552) attached to the PLA Southern Theater Command sails in waters in the South China Sea during a maritime training exercise on August 2, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Chengwen)
Missile frigate Chenzhou (Hull 552) attached to the PLA Southern Theater Command sails in waters in the South China Sea during a maritime training exercise on August 2, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Chengwen)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese marine corps detachment to join multilateral joint exercise in Brazil
- Fighter jet flies to designated area
- Armored vehicles engage in tactic assessment
- PAP soldiers take part in military skills competition
- Chinese air force planes participate in air show in Egypt
- Aerobatics team of Chinese air forces performs during Egypt Int'l Airshow
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.