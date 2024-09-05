Home>>
Chinese marine corps detachment to join multilateral joint exercise in Brazil
(Xinhua) 16:30, September 05, 2024
BEIJING, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of National Defense announced on Thursday that the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy will dispatch a Marine Corps detachment to Brazil to take part in a multilateral joint exercise, following an invitation from the Brazilian military.
The exercise will primarily concentrate on joint landing and anti-landing combat drills.
It aims to strengthen the friendship and collaboration between the Chinese military and its counterparts from the participating nations as well as to bolster their collective capacity to tackle security risks and challenges.
