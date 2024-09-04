Amphibious dock landing ships in maritime training

China Military Online) 13:36, September 04, 2024

The amphibious dock landing ship Changbaishan (Hull 989) and Jinggangshan (Hull 999) attached to a landing ship flotilla with the navy under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command sail in formation en route to the designated waters in the South China Sea during a maritime training exercise on August 3, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Qiao Chenxi)

