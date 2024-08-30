Ministry of National Defense warns the “Taiwan Independence” forces: Once the PLA takes action, it would be resolute and fierce

China Military Online) 16:59, August 30, 2024

Senior Colonel Wu Qian, spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks at a regular news conference on Thursday.

Question: It is reported that when debriefing the 2025 budget report, Lai Ching-te claimed that the 2025 defense budget of Taiwan would reach NT$ 647 billion (approximately US$19.76 billion), a record high, and that Taiwan had the resolve to upgrade self-defense capabilities. In addition, Taiwan media outlets recently disclosed a picture of Qingtian-2, a new generation of IRBM in R&D by Taiwan's military, and claimed it could strengthen their so-called source strike capability. What's your comment?

Wu Qian: As a province of China, Taiwan is not entitled to have a defense budget. It is worth noting that peace will not be achievable as long as the DPP authorities seek "Taiwan Independence". The more blatantly it provokes, the more quickly it will perish. On issues concerning national sovereignty and territorial integrity, no one should have any illusion that the PLA will ever hesitate or back down. Once the PLA takes action, everyone should be assured that it would be resolute and fierce. The so-called self-defense capabilities of the "Taiwan Independence" armed forces will be crushed by the PLA.

