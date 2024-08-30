China, Singapore to hold joint maritime exercise

Xinhua) 10:09, August 30, 2024

The participating forces of China and Singapore gather at a military port in Zhanjiang, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 29, 2024. China and Singapore will hold a joint maritime exercise near Zhanjiang in Guangdong Province, south China.(Photo by Wang Wenbin/Xinhua)

GUANGZHOU, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- China and Singapore will hold a joint maritime exercise near Zhanjiang in Guangdong Province, south China.

The participating forces, including China's guided-missile frigate Sanya and minesweeper Hejian, and the Singaporean navy's No. 72 frigate, gathered on Thursday at a military port in Zhanjiang.

The China-Singapore Exercise Cooperation 2024 is the first bilateral joint exercise held between the Chinese and Singaporean navies in China.

During the event, the two sides will carry out professional exchanges and training on subjects covering mine countermeasures, submarine rescue, joint strikes, replenishment operations, search and rescue and inspections.

The exercise is expected to consolidate the regular mechanism for the navies of China and Singapore to alternately host joint exercises every year.

This photo taken on Aug. 29, 2024 shows the Singaporean navy's No. 72 frigate at a military port in Zhanjiang, south China's Guangdong Province. China and Singapore will hold a joint maritime exercise near Zhanjiang in Guangdong Province, south China.(Photo by Liu Boyu/Xinhua)

The participating forces of China and Singapore gather at a military port in Zhanjiang, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 29, 2024. China and Singapore will hold a joint maritime exercise near Zhanjiang in Guangdong Province, south China.(Photo by Chen Hongqing/Xinhua)

