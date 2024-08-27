Chinese naval vessels conduct joint training with Egyptian counterparts

Sailors assigned to the 46th Chinese naval escort taskforce bid farewell to Egyptian Navy's frigate Al Galala as the two sides wrap up a joint maritime training in the Mediterranean on the afternoon of August 19, local time. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Dayu)

Chinese naval guided-missile destroyer Jiaozuo and Egyptian Navy's frigate Al Galala occupy positions on the starboardside and portside of Chinese naval comprehensive supply ship Honghu respectively during a joint maritime training exercise in the Mediterranean on the afternoon of August 19, local time. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liang Lei)

Vessels of the 46th Chinese naval escort taskforce and the Egyptian Navy conduct formation maneuver training during a joint maritime training exercises in the Mediterranean on the afternoon of August 19, local time. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liang Lei)

