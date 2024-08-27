China's PLA starts live-fire drills in areas bordering Myanmar

Xinhua) 15:57, August 27, 2024

GUANGZHOU, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Southern Theater Command started joint live-fire exercises involving army and air force units on the Chinese side of the China-Myanmar border.

The drills, starting Tuesday, aim to test the command's reconnaissance, early warning, multi-dimensional control and strike capabilities, according to Tian Junli, spokesperson for the PLA Southern Theater Command.

The troops are prepared to handle various emergencies and are committed to safeguarding national sovereignty, border stability and the safety of people's lives and property, said the spokesperson.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)