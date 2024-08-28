J-10 fighter fires at ground target

China Military Online) 13:46, August 28, 2024

A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade under the PLA Southern Theater Command fires at ground target during a live-fire training exercise on August 1, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Guoyun)

A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade under the PLA Southern Theater Command speeds up during a live-fire training exercise on August 1, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Guoyun)

