J-10 fighter fires at ground target
(China Military Online) 13:46, August 28, 2024
A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade under the PLA Southern Theater Command fires at ground target during a live-fire training exercise on August 1, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Guoyun)
A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade under the PLA Southern Theater Command speeds up during a live-fire training exercise on August 1, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Guoyun)
