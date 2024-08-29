Chinese air force planes in Egypt for air show

Xinhua) 08:21, August 29, 2024

J-10 stealth fighter jets from the Bayi Aerobatic Team fly over the Giza Pyramids scenic spot in Giza, Egypt, Aug. 28, 2024. The flight formation is in Egypt for an air show, scheduled from Sept. 3 to 5. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

A Y-20, China's domestically developed large transport aircraft, and J-10 stealth fighter jets from the Bayi Aerobatic Team fly over the Giza Pyramids scenic spot in Giza, Egypt, Aug. 28, 2024. The flight formation is in Egypt for an air show, scheduled from Sept. 3 to 5. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

