Chinese air force planes in Egypt for air show
J-10 stealth fighter jets from the Bayi Aerobatic Team fly over the Giza Pyramids scenic spot in Giza, Egypt, Aug. 28, 2024. The flight formation is in Egypt for an air show, scheduled from Sept. 3 to 5. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)
Photos
