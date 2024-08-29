Home>>
Enhancing people-to-people bonds through cultural collaboration: Singaporean musician
Singaporean musician Benjamin Lim Yi, who currently runs a music studio, BLY Studios, in Beijing, expressed his expectation for deeper cross-cultural engagement between Singapore and China to enhance people-to-people connectivity. He made these remarks as a panelist at the 2024 Media Cooperation Forum on Belt and Road on Wednesday, August 28, in Chengdu, Sichuan Province.
