Senior CPC official to attend 4th China-Singapore Social Governance Forum, visit Singapore, South Africa

Xinhua) 16:43, June 17, 2024

BEIJING, June 17 (Xinhua) -- Chen Wenqing, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, will attend the fourth China-Singapore Social Governance Forum in Singapore and visit Singapore and South Africa upon invitation from June 18 to 25.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian made the announcement on Monday.

