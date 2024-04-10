Chinese VP meets Singaporean deputy PM

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with Heng Swee Keat, Singapore's deputy prime minister and coordinating minister for economic policies, in Beijing, capital of China, April 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, April 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met with Heng Swee Keat, Singapore's deputy prime minister and coordinating minister for economic policies, in Beijing on Tuesday.

The establishment of an all-round high-quality future-oriented partnership between China and Singapore last year has pointed out the direction for the future development of bilateral relations, Han said.

Noting that China-Singapore cooperation enjoys broad prospects, Han said China is willing to work with Singapore to maintain close exchanges at all levels, make full use of bilateral cooperation mechanisms, jointly promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, deepen cooperation on science and technology innovation, carry out high-level cultural and people-to-people exchanges, and make further contributions to regional peace, stability, development and prosperity.

Heng said Singapore-China cooperation has been fruitful and mutually beneficial. He added that Singapore attaches great importance to developing relations with China and is willing to continue to expand cooperation with China in such fields as science and technology innovation to push forward bilateral relations.

