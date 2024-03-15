Xinhua president meets Singaporean ambassador to China

Xinhua) 10:00, March 15, 2024

President of Xinhua News Agency Fu Hua meets with Singaporean Ambassador to China Peter Tan in Beijing, capital of China, March 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

BEIJING, March 14 (Xinhua) -- President of Xinhua News Agency Fu Hua met with Singaporean Ambassador to China Peter Tan in Beijing on Thursday.

Fu said that under the strategic guidance of the leaders of the two countries, China-Singapore relations have been upgraded to an all-round high-quality future-oriented partnership, opening a new chapter in bilateral relations.

Xinhua is willing to deepen exchanges and cooperation with Singaporean media, jointly tell the stories of win-win cooperation and people-to-people ties between the two countries, and contribute to the high-level development of China-Singapore relations, he added.

Fu introduced the World Media Summit and the Belt and Road Studies Network, and welcomed the Singaporean side to continue to actively engage in relevant activities.

Noting that Xinhua has a glorious history and significant influence, Tan said media cooperation is indispensable for the development of bilateral relations, and the Singaporean Embassy in China is willing to promote media exchanges between the two countries.

