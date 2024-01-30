Senior CPC official meets guests from Singapore, Rwanda

January 30, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) -- Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Monday met separately with guests from Singapore and Rwanda in Beijing.

Liu met with Sim Ann, Deputy Party Whip and Chair of the Women's Wing of the People's Action Party, Senior Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of National Development, Singapore.

He also met with a delegation led by Wellars Gasamagera, secretary general of the Rwandan Patriotic Front.

Liu exchanged views with the guests on strengthening inter-party exchanges and promoting bilateral relations.

