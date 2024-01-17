Singapore sticks to one-China principle: president

Xinhua) 10:46, January 17, 2024

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam said here Tuesday his country sticks to the one-China principle and firmly opposes any remarks or acts for "Taiwan independence."

Singapore's position on the Taiwan question remains unchanged, said the president during his meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang on the sidelines of World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2024.

Li elaborated on China's principled position on the Taiwan question.

