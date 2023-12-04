Chinese vice premier, Singaporean deputy PM to co-chair bilateral cooperation mechanism meetings

Xinhua) 16:22, December 04, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance of the Republic of Singapore Lawrence Wong will visit China from December 5 to 8 at the invitation of Ding Xuexiang, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Vice Premier, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced on Monday.

Ding and Wong will co-chair the 19th meeting of the China-Singapore Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation, the 24th meeting of China-Singapore Suzhou Industrial Park Joint Steering Council (JSC), the 15th meeting of the China-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City JSC and the seventh meeting of the China-Singapore (Chongqing) Demonstration Initiative on Strategic Connectivity JSC in Tianjin on December 7, Wang said.

