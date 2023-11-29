Senior CPC official meets with Singapore's chief justice
Chen Wenqing, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, meets with Singapore's Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)
BEIJING, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- Chen Wenqing, a senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official, on Tuesday met with Singapore's Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon in Beijing.
Chen, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, said that under the strategic guidance of the two countries' leaders, China-Singapore relations have maintained a sound development momentum.
Chen noted that law and justice cooperation is one of the key areas of cooperation between the two countries. He expressed the hope that the supreme courts of the two countries will use the new positioning of China-Singapore relations as a guide, implement the strategic consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, strengthen exchanges and mutual learning, make positive contributions to regional peace, stability, development and prosperity, and provide a strong legal guarantee for high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.
Sundaresh Menon expressed a willingness to push the friendly judicial relations between Singapore and China to a higher level.
