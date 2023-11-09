China, Singapore vow to advance all-round high-quality future-oriented partnership

Xinhua) 08:38, November 09, 2023

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in Singapore, Nov. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

SINGAPORE, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- China and Singapore pledged on Wednesday to continue to advance their all-round high-quality future-oriented partnership as bilateral cooperation has shown strong resilience and vitality.

At a meeting with Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, visiting Chinese Vice President Han Zheng said that leaders of the two countries elevated China-Singapore relations to an all-round high-quality future-oriented partnership in March this year, marking a milestone in the relationship between the two countries.

Han said China will join hands with Singapore to build high-quality "Belt and Road", work together to upgrade cooperation projects between the two countries, seek closer cooperation in people-to-people exchanges and communication, and make better use of bilateral cooperation mechanisms, so as to make new contributions to regional prosperity and stability.

For his part, Lee said Singapore and China enjoy a profound traditional friendship, and Singapore is ready to cooperate with China in deepening the alignment of their development strategies.

Lee added that Singapore will make greater efforts to ensure the success of a new round of bilateral cooperation mechanism meeting, and push all-round high-quality future-oriented partnership between the two countries to a new level.

At a separate meeting with Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Han said China and Singapore are important cooperation partners, and their cooperation has shown strong resilience and vitality, which he believed will produce more and better results in the future.

As the world faces global risks and challenges, it is necessary for all countries to uphold true multilateralism and reach consensus to promote cooperation, Han said.

He stressed that China will inject more certainty into the world with its own stability, and take advantage of its own development to bring more new opportunities to the rest of the world.

Tharman said Singapore is willing to cooperate with China to deepen practical cooperation in various fields, so as to better benefit the people of the two countries.

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam in Singapore, Nov. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

