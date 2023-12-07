Chinese premier meets Singaporean deputy prime minister

Xinhua) 08:37, December 07, 2023

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance of the Republic of Singapore Lawrence Wong in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

BEIJING, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to work with Singapore to grasp the nature of bilateral relations and make greater contributions to regional stability and prosperity, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Wednesday.

Li made the remarks when meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance of the Republic of Singapore Lawrence Wong in Beijing.

Noting that leaders of the two countries have announced to upgrade China-Singapore ties to an all-round high-quality future-oriented partnership earlier this year, Li said bilateral cooperation in various fields has made great progress, showing new momentum, new vigor and vitality.

China stands ready to work with Singapore to follow the strategic guidance of the leaders of the two countries, uphold high-level strategic mutual trust, and promote high-quality and mutually beneficial cooperation to better benefit the two peoples, he said.

Li called on the two sides to take the further upgrading of the China-Singapore free trade agreement as an opportunity to make more achievements in the fields of digital economy, green development, financial service and ocean energy cooperation.

The Chinese premier called on the two sides to promote the building of the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor, strengthen people-to-people exchanges, and take the lead in high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.

China is willing to work with Singapore and other regional countries to enhance unity and coordination, and advance the negotiations on Version 3.0 China-ASEAN Free Trade Area to facilitate regional economic integration, Li said.

Wong said Singapore attaches great importance to its relations with China and is willing to work with China to enhance high-level communication, promote practical cooperation in economy and trade, investment, green development and digital economy, and play a positive role in safeguarding regional peace, stability and development.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)