Singapore announces mutual visa exemption arrangement with China

Xinhua) 09:12, January 26, 2024

SINGAPORE, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- Holders of ordinary passports issued by the People's Republic of China (PRC) will be exempted from visa requirements for a stay of up to 30 days in Singapore from Feb. 9, according to an official statement Thursday.

There will be no refund of the visa processing fee for those who had earlier submitted an application, said the statement released by Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

Holders of ordinary passports issued by Singapore will be exempted from visa requirements for a stay of up to 30 days in the PRC, according to the statement.

Under long-standing agreements, holders of diplomatic, service and public affairs passports issued by the PRC are exempted from visa requirements for a stay of up to 30 days in Singapore, said ICA.

Holders of all other travel documents issued by the PRC must continue to apply for an entry visa before travel into Singapore, ICA noted.

