Rwandan PM, senior Chinese political adviser discuss bilateral relations, cooperation

Xinhua) 13:30, December 19, 2023

KIGALI, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- Rwandan Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente met Sunday with Mu Hong, vice chairperson of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), discussing bilateral relations and cooperation.

During their meeting in Rwanda's capital city of Kigali, Ngirente thanked China for its long-term and selfless support for Rwanda's economic and social development.

The prime minister reaffirmed his country's commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation pragmatically and efficiently, describing China as a trustworthy partner of Rwanda and other African countries.

Mu, who is also the head of the China-Africa Friendship Group of the CPPCC, said that China-Rwanda relations have remained strong over the years.

China has always viewed and developed China-Rwanda relations from a strategic and long-term perspective, and is willing to work with Rwanda to actively implement the important consensus reached by the heads of state of the two countries for the benefit of the two peoples, he said.

Mu also breifed Ngirente on Chinese modernization and the Belt and Road cooperation.

During his four-day visit in Rwanda, Mu and his delegation also met with Mukabalisa Donatille, speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, and Wellars Gasamagera, secretary general of the ruling party Rwandan Patriotic Front.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)