Rwanda, China celebrate 52nd anniversary of diplomatic ties

Xinhua) 10:55, November 13, 2023

KIGALI, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- Rwanda and China on Friday celebrated the 52nd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, showcasing remarkable achievements and setting the stage for exploring new areas of cooperation.

Speaking at the event in the Rwandan capital of Kigali, Phillip Karenzi, the director general at Rwanda's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said the bilateral relations between Rwanda and China have grown stronger and become more dynamic. "This relationship has been built on a very strong foundation of mutual respect."

"China has been a valuable partner in Rwanda's development journey. And this has contributed significantly to trade, investment, and projects in health, education, agriculture, and technology, among others," Karenzi said. "The tangible outcomes of this cooperation are visible in the transformation of our economy and improvement of livelihoods of the Rwandan people."

He highlighted the positive effects of cultural exchanges between the two nations, fostering a deeper understanding of each other's history and traditions. "This cultural bridge has not only nurtured a sense of unity but also provided a platform for the exchange of ideas and innovations."

Speaking at the ceremony, Chinese Ambassador to Rwanda Wang Xuekun underscored the mutual respect and dynamism characterizing the diplomatic ties between the two countries. He said over the past 52 years, the relationship between China and Rwanda has developed and flourished like a robust tree growing from a seedling.

This partnership has successfully withstood the tests of time and weathered the challenges posed by the international landscape, emerging as a strategic cornerstone for both countries, Wang said. "Our relationship is real, tangible, and a testament to the strong leadership of our two countries. This big tree is bearing good fruits."

Rwanda's active participation in initiatives such as the Belt and Road Initiative and the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation has further consolidated bilateral relations in various fields, Wang added.

The event attracted government officials, members of the private sector, businesses, academia, civil society organizations, and the Chinese community in Rwanda.

