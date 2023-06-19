Chinese community in Rwanda donates relief supplies to flood-affected school

KIGALI, June 18 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese community in Rwanda on Saturday donated a supply of relief aid to Groupe Scolaire St Paul Rurembo in Nyabihu district, western province, wich was among those affected by recent floods and landslides.

The donation ceremony took place at the school premises in the presence of Chinese Ambassador to Rwanda Wang Xuekun, Mayor of Nyabihu district Antoinette Mukandayisenga, teachers, students and community members.

Due to the impact of the heavy rainfall and subsequent disasters, the affected communities in Rwanda were in great need of support, Yin Qingri, chairman of the Chinese community in Rwanda, told Xinhua after the ceremony.

"The aim was to demonstrate unity and support among all members of the community, emphasizing the shared bond of sisterhood and brotherhood," said Yin.

Onesphore Ntawigomwa, director of Groupe Scolaire St Paul Rurembo, expressed deep gratitude for the donation.

"Within our school, there are children who have been directly affected by the recent disasters. Some have lost their school supplies and clothing, while others have parents whose farms were destroyed. The supplies you have graciously given us will greatly contribute to resolving the issue of limited resources that the children were facing here at school," he said, adding that the relief supplies arrived just when they were most needed.

At least 135 people were killed and 110 others injured in the disasters triggered by heavy rains last month in the East African country. More than 20,000 people were displaced after nearly 6,000 houses were destroyed.

