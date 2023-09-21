Chinese embassy in Rwanda marks 74th founding anniversary of PRC

Xinhua) 13:30, September 21, 2023

KIGALI, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in Rwanda on Tuesday hosted a reception to celebrate the upcoming 74th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC).

The ceremony was held in the Rwandan capital of Kigali, with attendance of Chinese Ambassador to Rwanda Wang Xuekun, Rwandan Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Manasseh Nshuti, government officials, members of the diplomatic community, as well as representatives from the private sector, among others.

Addressing the ceremony, Wang said that China has traversed a glorious history of 74 years, highlighting the remarkable progress the country has made on its path to national rejuvenation.

He stressed that under the strong leadership of the Communist Party of China, with the concerted efforts of the Chinese people, and valuable friendly cooperation with global partners, China has achieved world-renowned development and is proudly on the path to national rejuvenation.

"Two great miracles have been created by the Chinese people: the miracle of rapid economic development and the miracle of enduring social stability. These pave the way for China's modernization after achieving the first centenary goal of fully building a moderately prosperous society in all respects," Wang said.

According to him, China's economy reached approximately 18 trillion U.S. dollars in 2022, ranking as the second-largest in the world. "The Chinese people are now striving to build a great modern socialist country in all respects and to advance the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization. This is the unwavering pursuit of the Chinese people. This modernization does not only belong to China but also reflects China's commitment to building a better world," he said.

Speaking of China-Rwanda relations, Wang acknowledged the profound bonds between the two countries, characterized by mutual respect, equality and partnership. He pointed out China's plans to host the upcoming Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), saying the forum will provide opportunities for enhancing cooperation for Africa's integration and modernization.

Speaking at the event, Nshuti emphasized the deepening relations and cooperation between Rwanda and China under the guidance of their respective leaderships.

"This journey has led to cooperation that spans across various domains, from trade and investments to health, education, technology, infrastructure development, and more. This has further been underpinned by the framework of FOCAC and joint committees on economic, trade and technical cooperation, enabling the implementation of numerous projects and reinforcing the bonds between our two nations," he said.

One notable aspect of this cooperation, Nshuti highlighted, is the substantial Chinese investments in Rwanda, which have had a positive impact on the Rwandan economy and created employment opportunities.

"Rwanda values cooperation on a number of issues of mutual interest, including through the FOCAC, which has been instrumental in supporting Africa's development efforts and Rwanda's in particular," he said.

Nshuti praised China's commitment to Africa's development through these mechanisms and looked forward to participating in the upcoming forum in Beijing.

