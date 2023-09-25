Chinese cultural exhibition held in Kigali, Rwanda

Xinhua) 13:38, September 25, 2023

A girl shows her Chinese paper-cut work at a Chinese cultural exhibition in Kigali, Rwanda, Sept. 23, 2023. Hundreds of Rwandans and Chinese people living in Rwanda braved the afternoon bad weather to attend an action-packed Chinese cultural exhibition in Kigali, the capital of Rwanda, over the weekend. (Photo by Huang Wanqing/Xinhua)

A man tries his hands with Chinese calligraphy at a Chinese cultural exhibition in Kigali, Rwanda, Sept. 23, 2023. Hundreds of Rwandans and Chinese people living in Rwanda braved the afternoon bad weather to attend an action-packed Chinese cultural exhibition in Kigali, the capital of Rwanda, over the weekend. (Photo by Huang Wanqing/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)