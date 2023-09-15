Philippines national library inaugurates Chinese bookshelf

September 15, 2023

People participate in a Chinese calligraphy writing event during the unveiling ceremony of the Chinese Bookshelf at the National Library of the Philippines in Manila, the Philippines, Sept. 14, 2023. The National Library of the Philippines on Thursday inaugurated the Chinese Bookshelf, an addition of Chinese books to the facility's already diverse collection, to promote cultural understanding between the two countries. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

MANILA, Sept. 14 (Xinhua) -- The National Library of the Philippines on Thursday inaugurated the Chinese Bookshelf, an addition of Chinese books to the facility's already diverse collection, to promote cultural understanding between the two countries.

The new collection, including books on Chinese politics, science fiction, and language studies, among others, is a testament to the enduring cultural ties and friendship between the Philippines and China, said Cesar Gilbert Adriano, director of the library.

The initiative will promote cross-cultural understanding and foster deeper connections in the years to come, Adriano added.

As co-organizer of the book project, the Confucius Institute at the Angeles University Foundation contributed to the book donation, together with a Chinese publisher focusing on culture promotion. A photo exhibition on Chinese culture was also held at the library.

